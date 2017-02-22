Imbil Rattler dream could come true in Stage 2

ONE of the messages to come out of this week's funding announcement for the Mary Valley Rattler is that, although the train will only go as far as Amamoor initially, the hope and intention remains to eventually get it all the way back to Imbil.

"Stage one of the project will include getting the Mary Valley Rattler up and running and commercially successful from Gympie to Amamoor and vice versa,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

Mel Sauer and Bill Lipke were both volunteers at the Rattler.

"We will then explore the feasibility of the train continuing to Imbil for stage two.”

The revitalised Rattler will be "transformed into a professional tourism attraction with the potential to generate significant economic benefits for the region” Cr Curran said.

"In the immortal word of Johnny Cash 'I hear the train a coming',” he said.

"We have been working closely with the Queensland Government and the Rattler Rail Company Board to get this project on track and are delighted, as I know the community will be, with (the) announcement.”

"Departing Gympie's fully restored heritage station, the Rattler will carry passengers over the Mary River and through its fertile Mary Valley, traversing the gentle curves and gradients of the line before arriving some 45 minutes later in the picturesque village of Amamoor.

"(The) announcement also included a funding commitment of $600,000 for the construction of a River to Rail recreation train on the Mary River including construction of pathways, viewing decks and signage.

Daniel Warne is one of the local residents who has called for better access to The Sands on the Mary River.

"Stage One of the proposed trail looks to maximise as much of a trail connection along the river's edge as possible heading from Nelson Reserve towards The Sands.

"As a result of (the) Queensland Government announcement, this stage can now go ahead in Gympie's 150th year.

"The pathway aims to encourage walkers to meet the river by unravelling an ecologically rich experience and reconnecting people to a hidden gem.

There has been some suggestion the Mary River should be "dammed” in its upper reaches to help farmers.

"It is the intention of the design that the unique landscape along the river allows for all age groups to explore and create their own connecting memories to the region's authentic beauty.

"Viewing decks along the trail would be positioned to accentuate the river's natural winding features.

The Mary River runs through the heart of the Gympie region and is much-loved. Pictured is young Caleb after catching a nice Mary River bass.

The planned trail would include varying types of paths, from an easy walking ecologically rich experience to a more rustic style of easy walking access to the varying landscapes of the Region.

Other projects successful in receiving funding with today's announcement include $300 000 for streetscape improvement in the Goomeri Township and infrastructure for the Mary Valley Recreation Hub.