Imbil motorbike crash puts rider in hospital

A MOTORBIKE crash in Imbil this afternoon sent one patient to hospital with shoulder injuries, the Queensland Ambulance Service has reported.

QAS Media reported the crash happened on Derrier Road at around 11:30am this morning.

"Paramedics treated one patient for shoulder injuries and transported stable to Nambour Hospital,” QAS reported on Twitter.

QAS confirmed the crash involved a single motorbike, though it's unclear whether the hospitalised patient was the only motorist involved.