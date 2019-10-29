Imbil is about to get a new doctor More doctors at Valley clinic

Dr Rosalyn Hunt has been working two days a week at Imbil Family Clinic but from November 4 will be one of two doctors working and will be available every day.

THE beating heart of Imbil’s medical community is about to get an injection of adrenaline, with the addition of a new GP.

Dr Rosalyn Hunt has been working at the Imbil Family Medical complex in Imbil Island Rd since late September for two days a week but as of next Monday, November 4, she will be joined at the practice by Dr Martin Bailey.

Dr Bailey is a familiar face, having recently been practising out of the Imbil clinic but having him on board means a reshuffle in the schedule.

With Dr Bailey coming in two and half days a week, Dr Hunt will be increasing her visits to five days a week.

Imbil Family Medical is one of three medical facilities set is regional centres, with the other two at Cooroy and Pomona.

Practice manager Therese Tati said the Imbil clinic was hoping to entice even more doctors in the new year.

“We’re hoping by January next year to have another couple of doctors in because the centre itself has four to five doctor’s rooms.

“We’re trying hard to support the community,” she said.

The modern, purpose built facility also accommodates a QML Pathology laboratory and has specialists visiting such as a physiotherapist, psychologist and podiatrist.

There are also two registered nurses on site.

Dr Hunt said she was pleased to be working at Imbil, and the prospect of increasing her time there was particularly appealing.

“I have grandparents that used to have a farm at Belli Park. We still go to the property regularly.

“I think they would be really chuffed that I’m back here in the area working as a doctor. It’s such a beautiful area – I feel really blessed,” Dr Hunt said.