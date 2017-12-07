Menu
Imbil improvements: what's in store for Mary Valley town?

Artists impression of canoe launch facility at Imbil which is under development.
Artists impression of canoe launch facility at Imbil which is under development. Gympie Regional Council
scott kovacevic
by

A SAFER crossing on Yabba Creek Rd, street furniture and parkland landscaping could be the first cabs off the rank in Imbil's Our Towns upgrade.

Ten projects were identified from community feedback as the most popular, with five being listed as top priority improvements for the town.

These include streetscaping of the main road, landscaping the Yabba Creek Parklands, improving parking on William St for cars and RVs, and a pedestrian crossing at Bert Smith Memorial Park.

Bert Smith Memorial Park canoe launch point a Imbil.
Bert Smith Memorial Park canoe launch point a Imbil. Gympie Regional Council

The fifth, a skate park at Bert Smith Memorial Park, was also a popular choice, and has already been secured through the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Sixteen objections were made about locating the park there, with the most frequent concern about antisocial behaviour - a concern Councillors Dan Stewart and Bob Leitch both disagreed with.

"Teenagers these days are more responsible than ever,” Cr Stewart said.

Imbil Memorial Park on Yabba Creek Rd.
Imbil Memorial Park on Yabba Creek Rd. Gympie Regional Council

Seven other improvements were also tagged for future work, including replacing the Y intersection on Meyers St with a T intersection, and repainting and replacement of lights on the bridge at the town's eastern entry.

The draft concept master plan for the project will be on public display for eight weeks, starting Monday.

Imbil central parkland.
Imbil central parkland. Gympie Regional Council

It can be viewed on the council's website, as well as at the Imbil Library, Planning and Development building, Gympie Town Hall and at some Mary Valley businesses.

Another community session has been tentatively set for January.

