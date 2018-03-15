Imbil: 'Hands off our historic station'

SPIN CYCLE: Imbil residents are upset their station's turntable motor is being removed for use at the Amamoor Station (pictured above).

IMBIL residents have been left shocked and upset by news the motor from Imbil's historic train station turntable is being moved to Amamoor for the Rattler.

Graham Ellery said local residents were only made aware of the move when they heard the noise from the workers at the station.

"It comes as a complete surprise," he said.

Since it became public knowledge this week, he had taken a number of calls from upset residents.

Not only was there concern about the removal of something from a site he believes should be heritage listed, but that there was such little consultation that nobody even knew this was the plan.

"What else have they moved back (to Amamoor) without the knowledge of the locals?" he asked.

"It's going to make it even harder for us to get something happening back on this end."

At yesterday's Gympie Regional Council workshop Cr Dan Stewart asked for clarity on the turntable "rumour".

Councillors were told the motor was being moved to the Amamoor station, which used to be turned manually.

Mayor Mick Curran said some lengths of rail had also been removed from near Imbil for use on the Gympie-Amamoor line.

The historic Imbil train station, which will form part of the Imbil Heritage Park precinct. Contributed

He said this did not mean Imbil was no longer an option in the future.

"What comes out of Imbil will be replaced," he said.

"There's been no decisions around that... I'd like to see rail operations return in the future."

Motor movements were not the only update councillors were given on the Rattler at the workshop.

Passengers services are expected to resume in May, and the original locomotive should be rebuilt and on the tracks by June.

With six carriages it will be able to carry up to 300 people every trip.

Councillors also heard that the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has been "very strict" on its requirements before the Rattler can run.

This includes the Rattler Railway Company proving it has a sleeper replacement program in place, which includes 1500 sleepers identified for replacement in the first year.