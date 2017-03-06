Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.

MOTOR SPORT: One of the Sunshine Coast's biggest sports events, the International Rally of Queensland which weaves its way through parts of the Mary Valley, has been cancelled.

It was initially scheduled for May 26-28 and was going to include the second round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship and the third round of the Australian rally championship.

But organisers now say it is not financially viable.

Confederation of Australian Motor Sport general manager of motor sport events, Michael Smith, said it was unfortunate.

"We appreciate the tremendous support from the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Tourism Events Queensland and the army of volunteers that have worked so hard over the years,” he said in a press release.

Imbil State Forest has played host to several stages of the world-class event and its cancellation may have an impact on the Mary Valley economy.

Plans are to find a future host for the Australian round of the APRC.

"CAMS will now work with the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship Working Group to find a new home and promoter for the event for 2017 and beyond,” Mr Smith said.

The cancellation of this year's rally will reduce the Australian rally championship to five rounds.

The event, in its previous form, was founded in 1968 and was known as Rally Queensland.

It was based at the Sunshine Coast from 1997, when it was labelled the Warana Rally.

Then in 2009, it became the International Rally of Queensland, incorporating the Asia-Pacific round.

It's attracted some of the world's best drivers and car racing manufacturers to the region.