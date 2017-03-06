36°
News

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

Tom Daunt | 6th Mar 2017 3:46 PM
GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.
GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017. JEREMY ROGERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTOR SPORT: One of the Sunshine Coast's biggest sports events, the International Rally of Queensland which weaves its way through parts of the Mary Valley, has been cancelled.

It was initially scheduled for May 26-28 and was going to include the second round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship and the third round of the Australian rally championship.

But organisers now say it is not financially viable.

Confederation of Australian Motor Sport general manager of motor sport events, Michael Smith, said it was unfortunate.

"We appreciate the tremendous support from the Sunshine Coast Regional Council, Tourism Events Queensland and the army of volunteers that have worked so hard over the years,” he said in a press release.

Imbil State Forest has played host to several stages of the world-class event and its cancellation may have an impact on the Mary Valley economy.

Plans are to find a future host for the Australian round of the APRC.

"CAMS will now work with the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship Working Group to find a new home and promoter for the event for 2017 and beyond,” Mr Smith said.

The cancellation of this year's rally will reduce the Australian rally championship to five rounds.

The event, in its previous form, was founded in 1968 and was known as Rally Queensland.

It was based at the Sunshine Coast from 1997, when it was labelled the Warana Rally.

Then in 2009, it became the International Rally of Queensland, incorporating the Asia-Pacific round.

It's attracted some of the world's best drivers and car racing manufacturers to the region.

Gympie Times

Topics:  international rally of queensland mary valley rally sport whatson

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

The International Rally of Queensland which weaves its way through parts of the Mary Valley, has been cancelled.

WARNING: Gympie will feel the heat alongside swelling surf

Powerful surf is expected on the Cooloola and Sunshine Coasts Tuesday and Wednesday

Today is forecast to reach a top of 36 degrees

Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section needs you

SHOWCASE: The Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section will showcase what this region can produce - even in the harshest of conditions.

Entries needed for Gympie Show fruit and vegetable display

Hearts set on discovery for 2017 short film festival

GOOD AS GOLD: In keeping with Gympie's 150th birthday celebrations, ghe theme of this year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is ,discovery'.

Submissions called for Gympie's short film festival

Local Partners

New faces join The Gympie Times newsroom

THERE are some new faces in The Gympie Times newsroom, with Scott Kovacevic, Jacob Carson and Rowan Schindler joining the award winning team

Gympie to celebrate International Women's Day in style

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

Several events will commemorate IWD around the Gympie region

Imbil forest to lose the Australian rally championship

GONE: The International Rally of Queensland has been cancelled for 2017.

Disappointing announcement for Mary Valley

Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section needs you

SHOWCASE: The Gympie Show fruit and vegetable section will showcase what this region can produce - even in the harshest of conditions.

Entries needed for Gympie Show fruit and vegetable display

Hearts set on discovery for 2017 short film festival

GOOD AS GOLD: In keeping with Gympie's 150th birthday celebrations, ghe theme of this year's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival is ,discovery'.

Submissions called for Gympie's short film festival

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

QUEENSLAND’S bugs may have driven Adele batty but the British superstar can claim another gong to add to her haul.

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

PRETTY AS A PICTURE

2 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $259,000

We are proud to offer this beautiful, quaint three bedroom home on 675m2, situated high and dry and close to schools, golf course and only a couple of minutes'...

ACREAGE AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further I have just listed 47 Witham Rd, The Dawn. Approximately 3.02acres this property provides at least 3 great...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE LIVING

Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 8 $295,000

Here's your chance to get that piece of paradise, even if you're on a budget. This pretty and private 31.23 acres (12.64ha) property would be great as a starter...

Investors Dream you won&#39;t buy better than this

19 Pearson Street, Murgon 4605

House 3 1 1 $140,000

Stylishly renovated home with three generous bedrooms, the beautiful open plan living and dining room has polished floors storage cupboards and study nook. The...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - AUCTION 1

8 Carlson Road, Coles Creek 4570

3 1 Auction

185 acres approx. (73.96Ha) of quality ex-dairy and cattle breeding farm on two titles (Lots 515 and 21) located in the heart of the fabulous Mary Valley! Well...

move 2 the country!

204 Birt Road, Long Flat 4570

4 1 3 $349,000

Time to switch from the bright lights to no lights? Then here is a fantastic opportunity to do just that and own your own 34 acres on the southern side of Gympie...

COOROY&#39;S SURPRISE PACKAGE

40 Belleden Place, Cooroy 4563

House 5 3 4 $675,000

"Surprise Package" best describes this fabulous, well-presented highset rendered block and timber framed home on 4335m2, only a 4 minute drive to the wonderful...

reduced 2 sell, owner needs 2 move!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

Location and Convenience a Must See

125 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 2 $279,000

Investment or owner occupier it is your choice, whichever you choose you will be a winner. The open plan dining, lounge room is an amazing room filled with lots...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!

12 James Kidd Drive, Monkland 4570

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This is an opportunity for all investors not to be missed! Whether you are a first time investor, or looking for another property to add to your portfolio!

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!