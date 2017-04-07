Imbil family feels they've been hard done by

FIGHTING ON: Mary Valley property owner Owen Tregoning has been locked in an expensive battle with council.

MARY Valley property owner Owen Tregoning is fed up.

Not only has the Imbil fencer been locked in an expensive court battle with the Gympie Regional Council for the past 18 months, he is fighting for his life.

Mr Tregoning, 55, revealed he is undergoing treatment for leukaemia and fears mounting legal costs and medical bills will leave him financially destitute and potentially homeless.

Speaking with The Gympie Times at his Kandanga-Imbil Rd home yesterday, Mr Tregoning said he had been ordered to clean up his 32-acre (12ha) block of land which housed several caravans, but found it tough to comply with the council's time frame.

"People weren't happy with the way we were living,” he said.

"We had caravans (on the property).

"I own the land.

"The council battle has been going for about a year and a half, I have been to court five or six times.

"I can't afford a solicitor so I have been trying to fight it myself.”

Over the last couple of months, the land holder said he had made several improvements to his block, including removing the caravans in question.

He has also added bathroom facilities and was in the process of erecting a new shed.

While he acknowledges the court's decision forcing him to clean up his act, he feels covering the cost of proceedings will cripple him financially.

"I don't have the money for court costs,” Mr Tregoning said.

"It could be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"They (council) have dragged me to court and by law I have to pay it.

"I have lost a heap of sleep over it.

"I feel hard done by.”