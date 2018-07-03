Imbil drink driver can't stand, gets behind wheel anyway

AN Imbil man recorded a blood-alcohol reading of three times the legal limit after crashing his car.

AN IMBIL man was a long way from home and a long way from sober when he crashed his LandCruiser into a Kilkivan creek bed on October 4, 2016.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told Eric Robert Crane, 65, was too drunk to stand unassisted.

Police said a witness had said Crane was so intoxicated when he spoke to him that "he could not stand, his speech was slurred and he was disoriented and unaware of his location”.

The witness did not know if he had any right to prevent Crane from driving.

Crane hit a fencepost, failed to negotiate a causeway and rolled his vehicle on its side in a dry creek bed.

"Police found him still in the vehicle,” the prosecutor said.

The crash occurred at low speed and there were no visible tyre marks. The LandCruiser was extensively damaged.

Police confirmed Crane's extreme intoxication and took him to the police station, where he said he had consumed two cans of ouzo and Coke.

He said he had not eaten for five days and was unaware of how much he had drunk over the whole period. He later also admitted smoking marijuana before the crash.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted police had conducted a roadside breath test and taken a sample of blood to check for marijuana. The breath test showed an alcohol reading of .168 per cent and the blood test .17 per cent.

Mr Callaghan said this possibly indicated Crane's alcohol level was still rising.

Crane pleaded guilty to drink-driving and possession of 5.25g of marijuana.

Barrister Jason Todman, appearing for Crane, said Crane had "a bad alcohol problem” and had suffered the death of his son in 2003.

"Not long after that, his wife left him and he was already drinking heavily,” Mr Todman said.

Crane had not held a driver's licence since 2016.

"He no longer drinks,” Mr Todman said.