Imbil campground wants to triple sites, build golf course

Imbil Camping Retreat has unveiled plans for a major facelift and expansion to its 40-year-old home next to Yabba Creek.

IMBIL’s 40-year-old camping retreat could soon be three times as popular with a huge expansion in the works, including mini golf.

The owners of the campground, on Imbil Island Rd and fronting Yabba Creek, have asked Gympie Regional Council for permission to increase the number of campsites on the 4.8ha site from 45 to 156.

Almost a third of these will be informal campsite, if approved.

Imbil Camping Retreat has called the town its home for more than 40 years. It was given approval for

Another 47 will be unpowered and 42 more will be connected to electricity.

The facelift will include a the mini-golf course, a pool, mini golf and an amphitheatre, along with three new barbecue areas and a new four-way ensuite block next to the proposed new cabins.

The campgrounds have been an Imbil fixture since 1977.

The camp ground was limited by the Gympie council’s recently repealed Temporary Local Planning Instruments at the time the application was lodged.

At the time the application was lodged, a large portion of the campground fell inside the council’s Temporary Local Planning Instrument for biodiversity.

This TLPI was controversially repealed by the council last week as protesters objected outside Town Hall. The developers had argued their plan‘s mitigation efforts should be compliant “subject to council approval”.

The applicants said the three-fold increase in camping sites would “support the tourism potential of Imbil” recognised as part of the council’s plans for future growth.