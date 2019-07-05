Menu
SOMETHING TO LOOK AT: Artist Fiona Groom is a long-time supporter of the Mary Valley Art Festival in Imbil.
News

Imbil art festival starts today

Donna Jones
by
5th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
IMBIL and the Mary Valley is buzzing with arty types again this year with the annual Mary Valley Art Festival about to take place.

Artists from across the state have participated in the yearly festival, which runs for three days at the Imbil Public Hall in Edward St, Imbil.

Tonight is the opening event and will feature an awards presentation and is an opportunity for members of the community to meet the artists.

Starting at 6pm, it's a great atmosphere with live music, licensed bar and finger food on offer.

Entry for opening night is $10.

Lesa Bell, one of the volunteer organisers of the festival, said the calibre of entries in the competition was always high.

"Each year the artwork on display is testament to the creative abilities of individuals residing in our communities, while visitors attending the festival share the privilege of being able to view or buy the results of many hours of intense effort and passion,” she said.

Aside from opening night, the hall will be open today, tomorrow and Sunday between 10am and 3pm for public viewing of the artworks and entry is $3.

Another popular part of the festival is the Curator's Talk, which takes place on Saturday from 2pm-4pm.

This is a chance for artists and enthusiasts to enjoy reflections of the 2019 exhibition and discussions on contemporary art with a local art curator. This event also has a licenced bar and nibbles.

On Sunday, the Youth Awards and People's Choice Awards will take place between 11am and 3pm.

This part of the festival features food vans, markets and live music. There will be art demonstrations and of course artwork by the children too.

The Youth and People's Choice Award presentations will begin at 1pm on Sunday and entry is $3.

Gympie Times

