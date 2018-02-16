Imagine working outside in 38C heat - could you do it?

I LOVE GYMPIE REGION: Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran in conjunction with The Gympie Times deputy editor Shelley Strachan hands over a donation to Little Haven's Sue Manton.The money was donations made to the Little Haven in return for an I Love Gympie Region cap.

IT HAS been a long, hot - bloody hot - week and I doubt there are many people in our region who will be sad to see the end of it.

We're all Queenslanders and we don't mind a bit of heat, but we have our limits.

Spare a thought for those tough men and women who work outdoors digging holes, fixing and building roads, rounding up cattle, stringing fences and climbing around in oven-like roof spaces.

And for our teachers and students trying to learn stuff in a stifling, hot classroom.

At the risk of being told "we're getting too soft” I have to say I don't know how they do it.

Are there rules and regulations to protect people when extreme weather descends, especially prolonged extreme temps like we've had this week?

The CFMEU wants to see such rules brought in.

It has come up with the 35C Tops Work Stops campaign after studying university findings in relation to heat stress.

It says a coroner's report from a fatal workplace incident in Roma involving heat stress helped it come up with the recommended settings.

Sitting in the daily comfort of air-conditioning I can only emphatically support this.

In the meantime, taking regular breaks in a cooler spot and drinking lots of cold water seems to be the best way of coping. Or there is always that great Aussie tradition of taking a sickie?