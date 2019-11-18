Menu
Nicole drags him in. Picture: ITV
News

‘Imagine if a man had done this?’

by Staff writers
18th Nov 2019 1:54 PM

Singer Nicole Scherzinger shocked British television viewers over the weekend with her bizarre antics while judging on singing competition series X Factor Celebrity.

Some accused the former Pussycat Doll, who also acts as a judge on Australia's Got Talent, of exploiting sexist double standards when she stood up at the judging panel and forced fellow judge Louis Walsh's head between her breasts, while wearing a low-cut strapless gown.

Louis Walsh cops an eyeful from Nicole. Picture: ITV
The OTT "motorboating" move came after former Glee actor Kevin McCale had wowed the crowd with a rendition of the Donna Summer disco classic I Feel Love.

"Kevin McCale, what just happened? I feel love!" said Walsh, at which point Scherzinger grabbed his head and thrust it into her chest.

Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell. Picture: ITV
Walsh appeared momentarily stunned but carried on judging - but viewers soon questioned what the reaction would've been had a male judge had made a similar move on Scherzinger:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elsewhere in the episode, Scherzinger could barely contain her glee when a boy band made up of sports stars Thom Evans, Ben Foden, and Levi Davis performed shirtless on stage.

"Wow, as far as I'm concerned you guys can boom boom boom however you want want want. Seriously that was one of my favourite performances, not because you're hot and wet and naked, but because your performance was crazy," Scherzinger told the trio, before announcing:

"I want to get naked! I want to get naked with them!"

 

The rugby boy band caught Scherzinger's attention. Picture: ITV
For the second time in the episode, viewers raised questions about double standards in Scherzinger's behaviour:

 

 

