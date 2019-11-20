Menu
Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones.
Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones.
‘I’m too honest’ - Minister lets slip Games plan

by Jessica Marszalek
20th Nov 2019 5:11 PM
OLYMPIC Games talks have raised the prospect of hosting events across Australia - or even in New Zealand - as the Queensland Government wrestles with its 2032 bid.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones revealed the suggestions at a Queensland Media Club lunch while being quizzed over how the state could balance the infrastructure needed for such a major event.

Ms Jones said the International Olympic Committee, like Commonwealth Games organisers, had moved to choosing communities that needed transformational projects.

"At the moment we have a lot of that infrastructure, and their willingness to allow us to host it over more locations, either in Queensland or indeed Australia," she said.

"There's even some talk about New Zealand - I shouldn't say that in front of a whole bunch of journos, should I?

"I'm too honest.

"We're not seriously considering that, it's just a suggestion.

"There's a lot to take in. There's a lot to do."

Ms Jones admitted there were also challenges around how another round arena could be incorporated into Olympic plans that wouldn't be a white elephant afterwards, as well as opening and closing ceremony infrastructure.

"Yeah, that's one of the challenges," she said of another round stadium.

"I'm being honest."

international olympic committee ioc kate jones olympic games 2032
News Corp Australia

