Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
Crime

‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

Tessa Flemming
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE presiding over the Warwick court has voiced his condemnation of the drug crisis in the Southern Downs.

In Warwick Magistrates Court, Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Benjamin Peter Hardwick, who was appearing for one count of supplying dangerous drugs, that he was sick of older residents supplying the region's youth with drugs.

"Unfortunately, it's getting down to our kids and I'm really p***ed off at the amount of kids coming into my court with drug and drug-related issues. They get the supply from people like this," Mr Manthey said.

"The number of supplier charges coming through this region, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, it's very concerning."

"You cut off the supply, you cut off the problem."

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana after raids on his Warwick property on September 1.

Mr Manthey said a fine wasn't severe enough for the mature offender and sentenced Hardwick to 12 months probation.

The sentence came after solicitor Sarah Campbell objected to a dual sentence of community service and probation.

"He'd stopped before the raid, it's based on his admissions and that's a very significant circumstance here," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

bevan manthey court c rime drugs police
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE COURT: Highway surprise and shopping rage

        premium_icon GYMPIE COURT: Highway surprise and shopping rage

        News A morning police breath check north of Goomeri left a Palmwoods man a long way from home.

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

        News Entries inside The Gympie Times until January 4, winners drawn January 7

        GIG GUIDE: 7 live shows you don’t want to miss in the Gympie region

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: 7 live shows you don’t want to miss in the Gympie...

        News Where you can see all the live entertainment across Gympie this weekend.

        Property owners hit by 'worst ant infestation in decade'

        premium_icon Property owners hit by 'worst ant infestation in decade'

        News Why thousands of ants are invading properties across Queensland and what you can do...