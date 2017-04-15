I'm not a commentator but...who is right about foreign aid?

WE ALL feel deeply for those affected by Tropical Cyclone Debbie and hope that all receive the assistance required to return some sense of normality and wellbeing.

One would also expect (and rightly so) that government at all levels would be pulling out all stops to put recovery measures in place.

We are relatively lucky in this country in terms of how we handle disaster and we should be thankful that we are in a much better position than people in many other countries.

And that's what makes Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen's outburst this week a bit unfortunate.

His call for a halt to foreign aid until we fix up Debbie's mess makes me wonder about the motivation behind it.

Was it out of frustration with a perceived slow pace of assistance being provided, or was he expressing purely popularist rhetoric?

If the former is the case, then he obviously has every right to complain.

However, one does wonder if any slowness in people receiving relief payments is the stark result of the Departmental staff slashings of the Newman and Abbott years.

If the latter is the case, that Christensen is expressing purely popularist rhetoric, then he is being quite short-sighted, if not insular in his view that "charity should begin at home".

It's becoming an overused mantra. It can also be said that even the poorest Australians are still much better off than many overseas.

At least we have a welfare safety net, despite how frayed about the edges it has been allowed to become.

So, if we were to follow his logic that foreign aid should be halted until we sort out our own problems, we are surely entitled to demand of Mr Christensen an explanation of the criteria he would suggest be the benchmark for resuming foreign aid.

I also cannot help but question whether Australians would not have been less reliant on disaster assistance if our past governments had not been so keen in the 1990s to sell off government insurance offices.

Remember when insurance was affordable?

Remember when the motivation wasn't to provide profits to shareholders?

We shouldn't have to remind the likes of George Christensen that our foreign aid has more than a humanitarian motivation.

It's also an economic and strategic imperative.

For the current fiscal year, Australia's foreign aid budget is about $3.8billion; down by some $200million on the previous year.

Most of that budget is spent in our near-Asia and Pacific neighbours.

In recent years, China has steadily been increasing their foreign aid expenditure in these regions.

A recent report suggested that China is well on the way to surpassing us as Papua New Guinea's main donor nation.

From a strategic perspective, any suspension of our foreign aid then goes hand in hand with us losing our regional influence to China. As our foreign aid is geared towards improving both government structures in our near neighbours and helping their economies to grow; thus also providing Australia with future trade opportunities, just how is it ultimately in our best interests to allow China to pick up our slack?

It therefore becomes quite apparent that Mr Christensen has not thought his outburst through... or perhaps he was just attempting to sweeten his appeal to that element in his electorate with similar, myopic views.

Perhaps Mr Christensen should be less concerned about Australia giving $300million in aid to Afghanistan and more concerned about providing three times that amount as a proposed line of credit to Adani from the Northern Regional Infrastructure scheme.

Charity might well begin at home but it should also actually be given to those who actually need it.