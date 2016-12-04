I'm not a commentator, but it's been a very long year

LISTEN UP: Politicians do need to actually start listening and not just say they are, says correspondent Colin Claridge.

FEDERAL Parliament has risen.

And it is probably best to qualify that statement by saying that Parliament has risen in body. Not in standards.

You could tell that a year that included the longest election campaign in our history was finally getting to some MPs. The fact that one senator decided to start clucking like a chicken says it all.

No sooner had Parliament resumed post-election than one ALP senator decided it was all getting too much and quit. A demonstration of what is fundamentally wrong with the Labor Party is no more apparent than in his replacement being a former union executive who allegedly boasted about fiddling with safety certifications.

It also hasn't taken One Nation too long to demonstrate why some of us wasted our vote on them. That Barrier Reef stunt was nothing short of farce. And not even high farce at that!

We all understand why voters are disillusioned with the major parties. People are entitled to shout out their windows and demand to be heard. But possibly not in the Public Gallery at Question Time. Politicians do need to actually start listening and not just say they are, but the Question Time stunt was just as pointless as the Barrier Reef one.

But how are we being well served by a bunch of angry people in Parliament? Instead of devoting their energies to ensuring good legislation gets passed and bad legislation is voted down, some of them seem more concerned with chasing their own little agendas; be they promoting the scam that is all things sciencey or mounting a personal vendetta against the authority of our Courts.

If Labor wants to know why they are abject failures in The Bush, we need look no further than their shameful antics with the Backpackers Tax issue. Labor are once playing games with peoples' livelihoods, just so they can prove a point. And for one of Pauline's angry mob to split and align himself with Labor on this issue makes one wonder just whose side they are really on, besides their own.

Thank goodness that to date, the Xenophon Team appear less concerned with chasing marginal issues and are actually looking at the bigger picture.

And I cannot end this article without passing comment on Tony Abbott's desire to return to the Ministry. Surely, he has had his go. If Cabinet vacancies do open up in the new year, then surely it would be fairer to give these positions to up-and-coming young talent on the backbench. Give them a go. Besides, haven't we had enough of the whole Hawke v Keating, Howard v Costello, Rudd v Gillard thing without creating another reboot?