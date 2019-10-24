Menu
Queensland police generic. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Crime

‘I’m not a big time drug dealer’: Grandma busted

Amber Hooker
24th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
A WOMAN told police she was "not a big time dealer", but said they would find kilograms of marijuana in her car when she was caught up in a drug crackdown.

Maroochydore District Court heard police were surveilling an Elimbah shed while targeting suspected drug operations in the Moreton Bay area on February 6.

They saw Kerry Ann Boss, 48, pull up, enter briefly then leave before they stopped her.

Boss told police the near 3kg of drugs officers uncovered was not hers, but "sick or elderly people would come to her".

The court heard after she was stopped, Boss called the target of the operation and told them what happened.

Defence barrister Lily Brisick said someone very close to Boss decided to use marijuana to manage pain, and several people had "pooled" their money together to buy the drugs on their behalf.

The mother and grandmother had no criminal history when she pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the serious charge of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of 500g.

Judge Glen Cash accepted Boss acted "out of character", recorded a conviction and sentenced her to nine months' jail, wholly suspended but operational for two years.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

