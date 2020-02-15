I’m no liar: Owen issues challenge after council comments

Letter to the Editor

I WAS selected to sit on the business panel at the recent Chamber of Commerce breakfast (February 12). I was asked a question: “Where do you see biggest opportunities for small business in our region for the next 12 months?”

As I said at the meeting, this issue has been bouncing around for at least the last eight months and I’ll be the spokeswoman here for all the businesses out there and I will tell you how it is — I will not “sugarcoat” this up in any way.

Chamber Of Commerce Breakfast at the Civic Centre earlier this week.

The problems still exist within our Planning Department for our businesses.

In the last couple of days I have been congratulated on what I said. “Well done Marls, someone had to say it”, “long overdue”, “you spoke the absolute truth”.

But it has come to my attention that a certain person is calling me a liar: “What Marlene said is all lies.”

Chamber Of Commerce Breakfast guest speaker Scott Rowe addresses the crowd.

Well, if what I said is untrue/lies, you had the opportunity to stand up at this meeting and address me and you didn’t.

Now, like anyone I don’t like being called a liar, I do know who you are, so if you would like to contact me and discuss this further I’m available. You have my number.

Furthermore, I do have evidence that I can show you that will support these comments. Better still, I could call a public meeting and fill it with local business owners, etc., that are struggling at this very moment. These people have lots and lots of questions they need answered.

What myself and others found disappointing was the no-show of personnel. I would have assumed at least someone would have made the effort to attend from our Planning Department. It is a Chamber of Commerce meeting after all.

Marlene Owen, Southside