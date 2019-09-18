‘I’m in trouble now’: Hiker’s incredible two-day ordeal

Neil Parker speaks to media following his ordeal. Picture: 10 News

AN INJURED bush walker who spent two days crawling through the Queensland wilderness has revealed it was only meant to be a three-hour trek.

Neil Parker, an experienced hiker, had been doing solo reconnaissance of a track for the Brisbane Bushwalkers club when he lost his footing on top of a waterfall

"I just had too much momentum and over I went. I slid about 20 foot, cartwheeling," he said from his hospital bed this morning.

"I thought I'm in trouble now.

"I thought the only way I'm going to get rescued is self rescue."

With a badly fractured left leg and broken wrist he headed for a junction in the track he'd been walking in order to be spotted.

"That was two days of lifting my leg and scrambling," he said

"It took me 40 minutes to walk up, took me two days to crawl down."

Because he had only set out for the day he failed to tell anyone where he was going or take an EPIRB.

"It was the worst possible scenario," he said.

When he failed to appear at work on Monday his boss contacted his ex-wife who raised the alarm.

Mr Parker said it was thoughts of his family that "kept driving" him to survive.

He was elated when found by rescuers on Monday.

"The first thing I thought was 'I'm not going to die out here, I'm going to live."

His surgeon, Dr Nicola Ward, said it was an amazing story of survival.

"(It's) amazing, I've never heard any such survival effort with two broken limbs," she said

"Each (injury) on their own I think would render a normal person incapable of getting out of the bush but He's done extremely well."

The x-ray showing the fracture to Neil Parker's left leg.

A statement from Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he is recovering, explained how he managed to apply basic first aid to his injuries.

"He splinted the shattered leg with hiking sticks and first aid supplies and commenced the two-day crawl, lifting the lifeless leg every step of the way, back to a clearing where he would be seen by walkers or a rescue helicopter," the statement read.

"He credits his story of survival to his preparedness and the rescue mission mounted by his family with the support of the Brisbane Bushwalkers community who set out on Monday to find him."