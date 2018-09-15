'I'm here to stick up for the blokes you have slurred'

(L-R) Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton leave after a vote to refer former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to the High Court in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, August 23, 2018.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN REPLY to Colin Claridge (The Gympie Times, September 8, 2018) I again take issue with your opinion, as I did in 2016 in you opinion piece called "I hope we're not embroiled in a race to the bottom”, where you claimed anyone of conservative views and who supported One Nation had "ill-informed, unthought-through, and poorly articulated views”.

The following is my opinion.

I haven't elected any bullies to our parliament.

In fact, I think the current "bullying” claims are a nonsense.

Julia Gillard in 2010, just a weeks after becoming the first female Prime Minister in Australian history. Sarah Harvey

Doesn't add up to me that Bishop has been Deputy Leader for a very long time and has not once raised the issue of bullying until now that her great mate Turnbull has been desposed, Banks has not raised the issue either until Turnbull was deposed, and as we know, was a Turnbull acolyte who threatened to quit if he was deposed, and Gichuhi, who seems to be the accidental senator who started with Family First, went Independent, then suddenly got picked up by Turnbull to shore up the numbers, suddenly now also cries "bullying”.

Tony Abbott Rick Rycroft

Gichuhi - I watched her half hour interview with JKL when she went home to Kenya and was appalled.

She stated that her wage of $200,000 was not really a lot of money, expressed astonishment that Australia didn't have house girls, and they both poked a lot of fun at our parliament.

I'm sorry, but I don't buy their bullying claims.

I did not find Turnbull's demise ugly - I found it quite magnificent to behold in fact and I am one who is glad to see the back of him.

It was certainly no more ugly than Rudd's, Gillard's and Abbott's.

I believe it is morally wrong to depose a sitting PM, but remember September 15, 2015 when Turnbull deposed Abbott?

Tony Abbott Trevor Veale

That was a knifing.

Turnbull actually wasn't knifed - he was the one to call the spill.

And, in my opinion, he behaved appallingly in the days leading up to it.

Now let's leave Jones out of this, but would you care to expand on your claim "Who should ever forget the behaviour of Tony Abbott” during Julia Gillards term?

What behaviour?

Would you care to expand on this?

Are you suggesting he bullied her?

If so, stump up the instances eh.

Peter Dutton MICK TSIKAS

I recall her bullying him once in Question Time with some weird scripted rant about him being a misogynist - which he isn't by the way.

It is my humble opinion that Tony Abbott happens to be one of the most decent men you could ever wish to meet, and there is no one who loves Australia, Australians and the Liberal Party more than he does, and no one in our parliament who works harder than this man for us as a politician and a volunteer firefighter and lifesaver.

So I will join the "shouty types on Sydney radio” calling for these women to toughen up if they want to be in politics.

It's a tough game, not only for the women (think Barnaby Joyce and the brutal media mutilation because he had a marriage breakdown and a new lady, think Kevin Rudd, Tony Abbott, Peter Dutton and the witchhunt he is currently experiencing).

I'm here to stick up for the blokes in parliament who I think have been collectively slurred in your opinion piece.

HARRIET GALAGHER,

AMAMOOR