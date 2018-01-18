Menu
'I'm going to kill you': axe-threat man in court

AXE THREAT: Gympie Magistrates Court has been told of an axe wielding man who threatened to kill.
Arthur Gorrie
by

A MAN who threatened to kill two strangers had also brandished an axe and struck himself, during a "bizarre" episode at a Tin Can Bay caravan park.

The man, Anthony David Cheney, did not contest police claims that he had told a fellow tenant in the park: "I'm going to kill you," before grabbing an axe and threatening another man.

He had never met either of them before, the court was told.

Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan noted it was not the first time Anthony David Cheney had engaged in what he called "bizarre behaviour".

"He is no longer using drugs," solicitor Chris Anderson told Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

In 2015 he had reacted badly when police came to arrest him in the middle of dinner and did not let him finish the meal.

"It's the same behaviour," Mr Callaghan said.

"He puts a pair of scissors to his throat as well as threatening to kill people and hurt people."

He said Cheney had been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital

after that incident, "suffering quite clearly the effects of a mental health problem."

Cheney had been badly affected when he was attacked with a star picket in 2015, Mr Anderson said.

Cheney, 27, of Mount Gravatt, pleaded guilty to going armed to cause fear, committing a public nuisance and obstructing police by resisting them when they arrived on the scene on November 29, 2016.

He will forfeit a $900 bond and undergo 18 months probation with drug testing.

