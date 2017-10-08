'I'm at a loss to understand how they get away with it'

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy (right) hugs Labor Senator Louise Pratt during a debate of anti vilification legislation during the Same Sex marriage survey in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy (right) hugs Labor Senator Louise Pratt during a debate of anti vilification legislation during the Same Sex marriage survey in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 13, 2017. LUKAS COCH

Letter to the Editor

ONCE again little Gympie pulls above its weight on the wrong side of the ledger, rating amongst the highest in a bad socio/economic indicator, this time mortgage stress.

It's in the company of those it chooses to hang out with.

It's important you have your say

Put simply, the list of the most mortgage stressed places in Queensland is dominated by rusted-on National Party voting areas, just as the list of poorest electorates across Australia is dominated by National Party represented seats.

It's been that way for years now and I'm at a loss to understand how the National Party (hiding as the LNP in Qld) gets away with 'dog whistling' its way to re-election by creating fear and problems to window dress over rather than offering anything worthwhile.

The great waste of time, money and division of society which is the marriage equality postal survey would never have happened if the National Party had the ability to lead rather than pander to a few and then let the rot sprouted feed on itself, to shore up their unthinking voter base.

When I hear rubbish such as a 'yes' vote resulting in 'all the Muslims having six wives' and that we all should claim to be 'Christian' in last year's census or 2% of the population that is Muslim will be the majority I can't but despair at how effective the dog whistling has been, and how hopelessly stupid the rusted-on Nationals voters are (I make no apology for that statement as I am unable to respect such cherry picked lies or those who recite them).

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks at the NSW Liberals and Nationals for YES for Same Sex Marriage campaign launch in Sydney on Sunday, September 10, 2017. PAUL MILLER

Another great dog whistle is the great small business myth and how they alone will fix all evils when they mainly only serve themselves.

I heard one 'respected' business person around town complaining that they employ five people and need to reduce their wage bill from the $130,000 a year it is now.

No matter how you divide $130,000 by five it will never make five liveable wages, reduce mortgage stress or allow those earning it money enough to support the business next door.

The Gympie house flying the rainbow flag.

I'm not pretending to offer solutions here, just the observations that raising bigotry and living under lies which have long ago failed offers no answers and that the record of the National Party which so many unquestioningly support is really pathetic, not just here but across the entire state and country.

They offer only low incomes, usually higher unemployment despite that, no progressive thinking or solutions and too often denial of what's inevitable change. That in turn leads us all to being left further and further behind.

The debate rages on.

The problem we face now is that the most likely alternative here, One Nation, is even more clueless and backward in many areas, and even louder dog whistlers.

Please excuse my cynicism when I suggest that voters could consider that attempting to 'conserve' what's already failed isn't a very smart thing to do.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket