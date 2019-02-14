I’m A Celeb stars’ staggering weight loss

I'm A Celeb contestant Yvie Jones provided one of this season's most emotional moments when she opted out of Sunday night's contestant weigh-in, fighting back tears as she opened up about her lifelong battle with an eating disorder.

Jones' fellow contestants applauded her bravery, but after her speech, the medic supervising the weigh-in was keen to emphasise the purpose of the exercise was not to celebrate or glamorise the "extreme diet" that is life as an I'm A Celeb contestant.

"This is not a celebration about your weight loss - it's to give an idea of the harsh conditions your bodies have been through these past four weeks," he told them.

Yvie speaks up as she declines to participate in the weigh-in.

First given the opportunity to guess how much weight they'd lost, most of the celebs wildly underestimated what four weeks subsisting on a diet of rice and beans and enduring tough physical challenges had done to their bodies.

Take a look at each contestant's weight loss below - it's clear the competition has taken a staggering toll on their bodies (gossip guru Richard Reid lost 12.5 per cent of his body weight, while model Justin Lacko lost 11 per cent). Also included: the weight loss tallies for those contestants eliminated earlier in the season, some of whom were in the jungle for mere days.

RICHARD REID

Before: 96kg

After: 84kg

Weight loss: 12kg

Richard before.

Richard at weigh-in.

ANGIE KENT

Before: 56kg

After: 53kg

Weight loss: 3kg

Angie before.

Angie at weigh-in.

JUSTIN LACKO

Before: 89kg

After: 79kg

Weight loss: 10kg

Justin before.

Justin at weigh-in.

LUKE JACOBZ

Before: 93kg

After: 82kg

Weight loss: 11kg

Luke before.

Luke at weigh-in.

NATASHA EXELBY

Before: 61kg

After: 56kg

Weight loss: 5kg

Natasha before.

Natasha (left) at weigh-in.

SHANE CRAWFORD

Before: 91kg

After: 83kg

Weight loss: 8kg

Shane before. Picture: Nigel Wright.

Shane at weigh-in.

And the celebs who were already eliminated before weigh-in:

AJAY ROCHESTER

Weight loss: 4.2kg

Ajay before.

Ajay after her eviction.

JACQUI LAMBIE

Weight loss: 7kg

Jacqui before. Picture: Nigel Wright

Jacqui after her eviction.

SAM DASTYARI

Weight loss: 2.5kg

Sam before.

Sam after his eviction.

KATHERINE KELLY LANG

Weight loss: 4.5kg

Katherine before.

Katherine after her eviction.

DERMOTT BRERETON

Weight loss: 11.2kg

Dermott before.

Dermott after his eviction.

TAHIR BILGIC

Weight loss: 8kg

Tahir before.

Tahir after his eviction.

JUSTINE SCHOFIELD

Weight loss: 5.8kg

Justine before.

Justine after her eviction.

I'm A Celeb continues 7.30pm tonight, Wednesday and Thursday night before Sunday night's season finale.