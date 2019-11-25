Menu
I’m A Celeb locked down as killer on loose

by Laura Armstrong
25th Nov 2019 6:27 AM

 

British TV bosses have tightened security after it emerged a vicious killer is on the loose in the area surrounding the jungle celebrities' camp.

New South Wales police launched a massive manhunt this week after a 50-year-old man was found dead in Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads.

 

I'm A Celebrity UK edition. Picture: ITV
The area, near the Queensland-New South Wales border, is just 30 minutes from Murwillumbah, where I'm A Celebrity… is now being filmed. And sources say that show bosses, who are aware of the ongoing search, have now ensured that their security measures are impenetrable.

But the news of the horror will stun the jungle celebs when they emerge from the Australian camp, after being cut off from the outside world.

One said: "The celebs are being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of staff and our security measures are incredibly tight.

"So there is zero chance of anyone sneaking into camp. But of course it is very unsettling to know that there is someone out there, running from the police, who has committed such a horrible crime."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.

