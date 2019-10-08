Menu
Illness forces closure of Gympie pop-up shop

8th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
GYMPIE businesswoman Diane Whitton is closing her business this week due to ill health.

Since June, Mrs Whitton has run a pop-up shop, Affordable Curtains, at 129 Mary St in an effort to clear stock left over from the closure of her Condies Arcade store in 2009.

Mrs Whitton moved to Gympie in 2001 and bought her curtain store in the top end of the historic arcade.

Ill-health forced her to close the shop eight years later.

Having cleared most of her remaining stock Mrs Whitton now plans to travel in an effort to improve her failing health and enjoy her retirement.

 

Diane Whitton.
