Illegal rubbish dumping ruins family hotspot

Glass panes dumped on the vacant property at Tin Can Bay. Picture: Kev Ice

GYMPIE Regional Council have responded to claims of illegal rubbish dumping on vacant land in Tin Can Bay, saying no official complaint had been lodged about the mess made at the popular family spot.

Tin Can Bay resident Kev Ice came across a large amount of rubbish on July 8, which he said had been dumped on and near sand tracks between the golf course and the shooting complex.

He posted several photos to a Facebook group showing white goods, glass panes, crab pots, green waste and a dead animal wrapped in tarp strewn across the land.

Several residents were concerned and outraged by the pictures.

Mr Ice said a dead animal had been wrapped in a tarp and dumped on the land.

“Really, families take their kids there riding – bloody idiots,” Mitchell McNair commented.

“I used to live up in Tin Can Bay and come up and visit. We bring bikes and ride around that track. Last time there was a dead carcass put there and now there’s green waste, microwaves fridges and everything there; it’s such a shame,” Wade Dennis commented.

“The rubbish was spread out all over the area,” Mr Ice said.

“People were not even hiding it, just dumping it on the tracks.

Illegal rubbish dumping has been a problem in the region for several years and Facebook commenters attributed some recent occurrences to the changes made to Gympie region dumps’ operating times and fees.

Green waste dumped on the sand tracks on the vacant Tin Can Bay land. Picture: Kev Ice

“For months people have been dumping green waste but the problem is unfortunately now they are dumping rubbish,” Mr Ice said.

Mr Ice said it was getting worse as dump fees increased.

Gympie Regional Council communications and marketing manager Sharna Rowley said they had not received any formal complaints about this illegal dumping.

Somebody had dumped a crab pot on the land. Picture: Kev Ice

“Any reports of illegal dumping are assessed by council with any evidence gathered referred to the Illegal Dumping Unit in Brisbane,” she said.

“Council encourages residents who witness this sort of behaviour and action to consider making a note of any vehicle registrations, photographing the activity or gathering any information which may assist in an investigation.”