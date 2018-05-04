Menu
Tracks in the Imbil State Forest Photo Contributed
Crime

Illegal Imbil hunters appear in Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th May 2018 8:00 PM
TWO Wolvi men found illegally hunting at Imbil State Forest last month have received fines at Gympie Magistrates Court.

Matthew Lawrence Isaacs, 30, and Matthew Brian Reiss, 29, both pleaded guilty to their charges in writing on Monday and received $800 fines to be paid to SPER.

Both men faced one charge each for trespass and possessing a 'restricted item' in a state forest, while Reiss received another for unlawfully using state forests - traverse areas.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court three rifles and torchlights were found when police searched the pair's Toyota vehicle at around 9pm on April 14.

The offences were in breach of the Nature Conservation Act, which prevents hunting on state forest property.

The court heard Isaacs "didn't know it was an offence” and was "remorseful” for his actions.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan took the pair's guilty pleas into account and did not record convictions against either of them.

