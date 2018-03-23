Illegal council charges: No-one will say if it affects you

RATES JUSTICE: But what does it mean?

RATES JUSTICE: But what does it mean? Barclay White

EVEN state MPs do not know if Gympie is one of "at least” 26 Queensland councils that accidentally obtained three years worth of their revenue unlawfully.

New retrospective legislation has validated rates and charges in Gympie region's neighbouring Fraser Coast Council, but the Local Government Department says there are "at least 25 (other) local governments which levied their rates in exactly the same manner”.

The problem was a failure of some councils to adopt resolutions authorising particular rates and charges.

No one has said which councils they are or if all the other councils' levies have been legitimised.

The question has been asked if some levies, possibly including the Rattler levy, may be illegal.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran has said his council was not caught up in the Fraser Coast decision. But nor is the Fraser Coast council now, thanks to the retrospective law.

The court decision led to strong LNP attacks in State Parliament this week, with MPs including Gympie's Tony Perrett asking where the Local Government Department was when these failures occurred under its supervision.

The State Government has hit back, with Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe blasting the Opposition for its attacks on the department. Behind all that is an Opposition claim that a department figure was a Labor candidate last election.

During a public investigation, Local Government Department acting director-general Bronwyn Blagoev told MPs the new law would not necessarily justify levies in other council areas, "if a council had invalidly issued a special charge or a utility charge”.

"We have identified at least 25 local governments which levied their rates in exactly the same manner (as Fraser Coast),” she told a parliamentary committee.

Which councils they are is the still unanswered question.