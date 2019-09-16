Menu
HAZY DAY: Smokey conditions are expected around Noosa as the Teewah bushfire keeps burning.
ILL WIND FOR NOOSA: Cooloola smoke pall heads south

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th Sep 2019 3:12 PM
The Teewah wildfire, still burning in Cooloola National Park after eight days, has turned its worst long-distance effects on Noosa, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reported this afternoon.

The fire, first reported on September 8, is still burning between Teewah Beach and Double Island Point, according to the latest advice from QFES.

The fire is reportedly contained and not threatening any private property at this time.

However, fire fighters warn the smoke, now heading south on light north-westerly winds, may affect areas towards the Sunshine Coast, including Noosa.

This means some relief for Gympie region's part of the Cooloola Coast, which on Friday had been subject to more northerly winds, carrying smoke towards Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay.

Residents have been advised to close windows and doors and, if suffering any respiratory condition, to keep medications close by.

Drivers should drive with caution and to conditions in smokey conditions affecting visibility.

