‘I’ll kill your kids’: Terrifying threats to police officer

A SENIOR constable was threatened with his family being burned alive while attending a domestic violence matter earlier this year, a court heard.

On arriving at the Kingaroy property in relation to a disturbance, officers were immediately confronted by the defendant, who began hurling abuse at them, saying "what the f-ck are you doing on my property you c-nts. Get the f-ck out of here. F-ck off."

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said when police tried to talk to the defendant to de-escalate the situation, he continued telling the officers to "f-ck off".

"At the time they were speaking to the defendant, they could see a person sitting in the lounge area, trying to hide and not be seen," Sergeant Gangemi said. "They could see that see was frightened."

Police told the defendant their intention of speaking with the woman regarding a potential domestic violence matter.

"Once the defendant heard this he stepped toward police as they attempted to enter the premises, puffed out his chest and started flexing his arms, and clenching his fists like his going to shake up the police."

Police entered dwelling, under the premise to "prevent injury to a person, damage to property or domestic violence" as outlined in the Domestic and Family Violence Protection Act, and attempted to speak with the aggrieved.

The defendant tried to stop them and was subsequently restrained and handcuffed. While this was happening, he resisted police and yelled threats at them.

Even while being put in the police vehicle, the defendant continued to resist arrest, sticking his leg in the way of the car door to prevent it from being closed.

According to Sergeant Gangemi, while travelling in the car to the Murgon Watchhouse, the defendant persistently threatened one of the senior constables, saying "I'll kill your wife, kill your kids, and burn down your house while your family is inside."

"He said he had a long memory and wouldn't forget the constable, and that he should watch out," Sergeant Gangemi said.

For obstructing police, the defendant was convicted and fined $500, and the conviction is recorded.

For threatening an officer, he was convicted and fined a further $500. Both fines have been referred to SPER.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he wants to "deter people from thinking it's an acceptable solution, when confronted with police officers performing their duty, to struggle and resist arrest."

"Thug's who think they can put their chest out to the police will learn inevitably that it will get them nowhere," Magistrate Sinclair said.