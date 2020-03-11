Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A council candidate has taken action after being on the receiving end of a vile torrent of abuse, including a death threat, aimed at her and her family.
A council candidate has taken action after being on the receiving end of a vile torrent of abuse, including a death threat, aimed at her and her family.
Crime

‘I’ll kill your f****n family, c***’: Candidate cops abuse

by David Alexander
11th Mar 2020 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been reported to police for making vile threats to a council candidate and her family in the lead-up to the March 28 election.

Moreton Bay Council division 4 candidate Karen Haddock was sent a torrent of abuse from a person via a social media messaging service.

The message contained vile verbal abuse and threats directed at Ms Haddock, who is running for council as part of the registered group Our Voice.

"I'll kill your f****n family, c***", the message stated.

Ms Haddock reported the person to police.

"I have reported a threat to kill my family, among a fairly sensational rant of general abuse, sent to me on Facebook Messenger as a result of a sponsored ad," she told Pine Rivers Press.

"If it was just me I wouldn't have worried so much but I don't tolerate threats to my family."

Queensland police confirmed a cyber harassment report had been lodged.

Under Queensland legislation, using services such as Facebook to threaten or harass someone can be a criminal offence.

council elections 2020 karen haddock moreton bay council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        premium_icon 80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        Whats On Countdown’s on to one of the biggest event’s on the Goomeri calendar, which has big changes in store this year.

        VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite childcare worker?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is your favourite childcare worker?

        News More than three dozen names have been thrown into the ring by readers.

        WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        premium_icon WATCH: Adorable sneak peak of region’s 500 preppies

        News The Gympie Times have snapped every prep cutie starting school this year for our...

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie...