Ill-informed 'feral comments' not true about outer Gympie

Thoughtless comments

I WAS visiting the Gympie Private Hospital on Monday when I heard a comment about paedophiles moving into Curra.

What rubbish, I thought.

Then this other bloke piped up with, "Well, you don't want to go to Glenwood, they're all feral there.”

Charming thoughts from some thoughtless and ignorant people.

Most people in outlying communities are hardworking, loving families. Yes, we do have a few that do the wrong thing but that is the same as you have in cities and towns everywhere.

So, don't believe what you hear from ill-informed people.

Ed and Pamela Morris