‘I’LL GLASS YA’: Man threatens Dalby pub staff with bottle

A drunk Dalby man threatened to glass a pub staff member with a Jack Daniel's bottle after his mate was refused entry.

Drew Anthony Southern, 25, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23 on the charge of threats following his violent encounter at the Russell Hotel on January 31.

The court heard Southern had gained entry to the licensed premises by jumping over a barrier about 1am after being refused access earlier in the evening.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady told the court a short time later security was physically removing a patron from the pub when Southern reappeared to intervene.

Sergeant Brady said the victim told Southern to leave as well, but this resulted in a physical altercation between the victim and the other man.

During the altercation, Southern was heard threatening "keep it up c--- and I'll glass you" to the victim, while holding a Jack Daniel's bottle.

The police were called following the incident, but Southern decamped from the area.

He was apprehended a short time later, and was subsequently charged.

Want to stay up to date with the latest news from Dalby and the Western Downs? Sign up to our alerts here.

Representing himself in court, Southern said he was "out of line" and needed to "pull [his] head in a bit".

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Southern this was his third appearance in court, stating she needed to send a message to him that this offending was "not on".

Southern pleaded guilty and was fined $1000.

A conviction wasn't recorded.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription