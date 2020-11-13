Menu
Vanessa Lee Boyes was released from jail after 32 days in custody.
Crime

‘I’ll f**ken smash you’: Letterbox dispute turns physical

by Brayden Heslehurst
13th Nov 2020 1:53 PM
A Brisbane mother, who ended up covered in blood after assaulting her neighbour in a dispute over a letterbox, has broken down in tears after being released from jail.

Vanessa Lee Boyes, 38, appeared in the Wynnum Magistrates Court via video link today after being charged with common assault and obstructing police.

The mother-of-two spent 32 days in custody after being arrested following the incident on Stannard Rd, Manly West on October 11.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Duncan Blackburn told the court the dispute happened at 2.20pm when Ms Boyes and a man started hitting and trying to damage other letterboxes on the street.

A nearby resident then started filming the pair and called police before the defendant started hitting the victim's letterbox.

The court then heard an argument ensued when Ms Boyes pushed or struck the victim.

Police then arrived to see the multiple people involved in an altercation before an officer tried to separate the defendant and another woman.

Mr Blackburn said Ms Boyes refused instructions several times and threatened police before being arrested.

"I'll f**ken smash you," the defendant shouted at police.

Ms Boyes' defence lawyer, Rhys Foster from KLM Solicitors, said he believed alcohol did play a role in the dispute but that his client regretted her actions on the day.

He also said his client, who was unemployed but planned to move to Logan and find work in the hospitality industry, believed she was also injured during the incident as she was covered in blood and had to attend the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Magistrate Zac Sarra said Ms Boyes acted like a teenager during the disturbance.

While Ms Boyes was released from jail, a conviction was recorded and she was sentenced to 60 hours community service.

