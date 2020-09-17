Two men in hospital after father’s violent outburst

Clinton Jeffrey Johnson went on a drunken and violent rampage after his long term relationship fell apart.

The loss of a long-term relationship was blamed for a series of violent outbursts that saw a Bracken Ridge father threaten his elderly neighbour, push his mechanic to the ground, and dislocate his mate's shoulder, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Clinton Jeffrey Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty to six charges including serious assault of a person over 60, serious assault occasioning bodily harm, threats of violence, unlawful possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful possession of a water pipe and driving while a drug was present in his system.

Clinton Jeffrey Johnson was found guilty of all six charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard Johnson's "downhill" spiral began when he split with the mother of his three-year-old son.

"(He) was going through a bad stage of life," said the lawyer for the defence.

"He went from seeing his son on a daily basis to not much at all and found it very hard to cope."

Johnson turned to drinking to get through, which quickly turned ugly.

On March 14 a 61-year-old mechanic came to Johnson's house in Bracken Ridge to do a roadworthy inspection, and the situation soured when the man refused to sign off on the vehicle.

Clinton Jeffrey Johnson blamed the break up of his long term relationship for placing him on a downhill spiral.

According to police prosecutor Troy Newman, Johnson became angry and pushed the man over onto the bitumen, where he sustained minor injuries that were treated at the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

The violent outbursts continued on April 2 at a mate's house in Bracken Ridge, when a fight broke out and Johnson was asked to leave.

"(Johnson) told the victim that, 'If you tell me to get out of your brother's house again I'll kill you', and slammed his head onto the counter," Sgt Newman said.

"Then (Johnson) further slammed the victim onto the ground causing his left shoulder to dislocate.

"The victim asked (Johnson) to stop, but (Johnson) continued to try to pull on that arm.

"Police and ambulance services arrived and the victim was taken to Prince Charles Hospital to get his shoulder reset."

The third and final violent offence occurred when Johnson got into a heated, daylong argument with his neighbour about the CCTV camera he'd recently installed.

The court heard Clinton Jeffrey Johnson was an 'excellent' father to his young son.

"(Johnson) was banging on the fence, swearing at his neighbour and at one time gestured with a knife slicing across his throat towards the neighbour," Sgt Newman said.

"He even rode his bike around to the front door and told the neighbour, 'If I see you out on the street I'll f*****g kill you'."

The court heard Johnson had taken several steps to address his offending over the last few months and that, in conjunction with receiving 50/50 custody of his son, had prevented further reoffending.

"He's spent five months doing the right thing (since the charges), and he's built his relationship back up with his son," said the lawyer for the defence.

"He's an excellent father."

Magistrate Jennifer Batts found Johnson guilty of all six charges and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Johnson was ordered to pay $1500 compensation to the victim whose shoulder he had dislocated, and $500 compensation to the mechanic who he'd pushed over.

For the threats of violence, Johnson was convicted but not further punished.

Originally published as 'I'll f*****g kill you': Two men in hospital after father's violent outburst