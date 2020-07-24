‘I’ll drive this toothbrush through your skull’: Dad jailed

Lance David Essex pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Lance David Essex pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A dad-to-be will now miss the birth of his son after he assaulted an officer in the watch house, spitting at him and telling him he'll drive a toothbrush through his skull.

Lance David Essex pleaded guilty to three charges by videolink in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday, including serious assault of a public officer.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Essex was at the Maroochydore watch house on July 22 after he committed a crime while on a suspended sentence.

"The defendant was placed in cell 17 downstairs (Maroochydore watch house)," he said.

"Early morning at 6am, the officer was conducting his duties and escorted the defendant from his cell to the showers and gave the defendant a toothbrush and toothpaste.

"He (Essex) has become aggressive and said threatening words to the officer, including 'I'll drive this toothbrush through your skull'."

The court heard Dunstan returned to his cell and was provided breakfast.

"At 7.30am, the same officer was collecting rubbish from the cell after breakfast," Sergeant Lydford said.

"He attended cell 17 and opened the meal hatch and the defendant placed the rubbish on the hatch.

"He's become aggressive and forcibly spat towards the officer, threw the meal and caused a lot of spittle to land on the officer's left forearm and waist area of his torso."

The court heard the officer closed the hatch and reported the matter to his supervisor.

Sgt Lydford said Essex had a serious history in regards to acts of violence.

"In relation to the spit on the officer, he needs to be deterred - it was completely unnecessary," he said.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said Essex was a cabinet maker and his partner was due to give birth to their son in September.

"My client concedes an ongoing issue with alcohol," he said.

The court heard Essex's partner said she wouldn't have his child unless he gave up alcohol.

"The 12 month anniversary of his older brother's death in a motor vehicle accident was a few days ago and he over indulged in home brew rum," Mr Robinson said.

"He now feels stupid, he's now completely sober and feels none of this should have happened.

"Unfortunately it has and now he has to pay the consequences."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Essex he had an unenviable criminal history.

"I accept that you feel silly or embarrassed that you're now sober," he said.

"It seems alcohol is indeed an issue for you that you need to deal with once you're released."

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Essex to one year jail, with a parole release date of November 22.