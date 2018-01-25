'I'll cut you into little pieces dad!'

DOMESTIC ASSAULT: A man has said he will leave Queensland on his release from jail after assaulting his father.

A MARY Valley man who threatened to mutilate and kill his father, 61, will be leaving Queensland on his release from jail, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

The court was told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been on a suspended sentence for threats made on November 25, 2016. The threats included telling his father he would "cut you up into little pieces and throw them around the yard."

He had now breached the conditions of his suspended sentence by shoving his father, smashing his walking stick and kicking a door during an incident on October 11, police said.

The court was told the man had been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and had been off his medication.

He planned to move to Tasmania on his release from jail, where he had been for 104 days since the latest offence.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced the man to six months, with 104 days already served.