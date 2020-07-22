‘I’ll cave your head in’: son threatens his Gympie mum

The defendant was sentenced to seven months prison to be paroled after two for breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: File photo

A 30-year-old man who threatened to cave his mother’s head in pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order while on a suspended sentence in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on May 20 the man, who was 29 at the time, breached a domestic violence order by being in his mother’s yard.

On May 28, he breached the order twice more; first by going up to a locked car his mother was in and banging against the door before ripping the door handle off as she drove off.

Later that day he rang his mother from police custody and verbally abused her, breaching the order again.

“I’ll punch your f------ head in,” he said to his mother.

“I’ll rip your head off.

“I’ll cave your head in.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was serious offence and no way to talk to his mother.

The defendant’s lawyer, Chris Anderson, said while there were threats of violence there were no violent offences committed by his client.

Mr Anderson said his client hoped to study chemistry and ecology and that his father had offered to let him move to his house in Victoria upon his release.

Mr Callaghan gave the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, a head sentence of seven months jail; two months each for the offence on May 20 and the car door offence, and four months for the abusive phone call, to be served concurrently.

Mr Callaghan also activated the remainder of the man’s suspended sentence, to total seven months, to be released on parole after two.

The defendant’s 55 days already spent in jail was considered time served and he will be released on parole on July 27.