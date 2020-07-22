Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The defendant was sentenced to seven months prison to be paroled after two for breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: File photo
The defendant was sentenced to seven months prison to be paroled after two for breaching a domestic violence order. Picture: File photo
News

‘I’ll cave your head in’: son threatens his Gympie mum

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
22nd Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 30-year-old man who threatened to cave his mother’s head in pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order while on a suspended sentence in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The court heard that on May 20 the man, who was 29 at the time, breached a domestic violence order by being in his mother’s yard.

On May 28, he breached the order twice more; first by going up to a locked car his mother was in and banging against the door before ripping the door handle off as she drove off.

Later that day he rang his mother from police custody and verbally abused her, breaching the order again.

“I’ll punch your f------ head in,” he said to his mother.

“I’ll rip your head off.

“I’ll cave your head in.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was serious offence and no way to talk to his mother.

The defendant’s lawyer, Chris Anderson, said while there were threats of violence there were no violent offences committed by his client.

Mr Anderson said his client hoped to study chemistry and ecology and that his father had offered to let him move to his house in Victoria upon his release.

Mr Callaghan gave the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, a head sentence of seven months jail; two months each for the offence on May 20 and the car door offence, and four months for the abusive phone call, to be served concurrently.

Mr Callaghan also activated the remainder of the man’s suspended sentence, to total seven months, to be released on parole after two.

The defendant’s 55 days already spent in jail was considered time served and he will be released on parole on July 27.

More Stories

contravene a domestic violence order domestic violence gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man confesses to 40-year-old incest against sister

        premium_icon Man confesses to 40-year-old incest against sister

        News Man pleads guilty in Gympie court to four out of 12 sexual crimes and indecent dealing charges dating back 40 years

        Illicit tobacco raids seize 8 tonne, worth $10m of ‘chop chop’

        premium_icon Illicit tobacco raids seize 8 tonne, worth $10m of ‘chop...

        News Organised crime syndicates behind illegal tobacco, says ATO

        ‘I’ve suffered enough’ woman accused of spitting cries

        premium_icon ‘I’ve suffered enough’ woman accused of spitting cries

        News The 56-year-old allegedly called the female Gympie officer ‘disgusting’ and spat...

        Kilkivan fights back against old people being forced to leave

        premium_icon Kilkivan fights back against old people being forced to...

        News Like rural centres across Australia there are no aged care homes in Kilkivan...