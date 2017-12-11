I'll back the Mayor and CEO every time, and the Rattler

Letters to the Editor

A RECENT letter from one of your readers gave an opinion about two things: the behaviour of councillors and the Valley Rattler.

A later letter castigated that writer for having the wrong ideas and opinions and then set about to let the original writer know what he should have thought.

A good sign of a civilised society is to respect each other's point of view. There are unfortunately some among us who do not act in that civilised way.

Instead, they appoint themselves as the keeper of opinion and will belittle anyone else.

I also have an opinion of these matters and am of the view that councillors should spend more time at their publicly paid jobs, asking the questions, researching and questioning the amount of delegation that they have devolved to staff.

After all, staff is unelected and unaccountable.

The Gympie Regional Council. Renee Albrecht

Councillors need to take their duties responsibly and not treat their handsomely rewarded jobs as a committee position.

Before retiring, I was required to seek approval from my employer before engaging in a secondary job. Why is being a full time, paid councillor any different?

As far as the Rattler goes, I am a supporter. It will offer the opportunity to showcase our district, let visitors know what a great bunch of friendly people we are and pour much needed dollars into the area.

The Rattler will strengthen the community in many ways. Bring it on. If it means another levy, so be it.

By the way, when it comes to being factual, I'll back the Mayor and CEO every time. They have the signed documents to back them up.

David Collins,

Araluen