If you're going to be an idiot, don't take people with you

Mobile phone use behind the wheel makes one a prime candidate for the Darwin Awards.

WHEN it comes to identifying the most resilient human trait, stupidity has to be a contender for the top of the list.

And if you take a look at the next two pages of our paper, you'll see why.

First is yet another call for people to stay away from dingoes.

It follows after another of the animals was destroyed after it became aggressive towards tourists. While it is likely that our familiarity with domestic dogs drives us to assume in the best Aussie tradition that "she'll be right”, we can give them a scratch and a tickle.

Yet, surely our comfort with domestic cats wouldn't encourage us to pat a panther?

Our need to keep goldfish doesn't make us comfortable around sharks, does it?

Another dingo had to be destroyed on Fraser Island, a clear sign the message to "stay away” is not hitting the mark. Mike Knott BUN

But here we are, playing this broken Darwin Award record one more time.

Then there's the ongoing saga of mobile phones and driving.

Unless you're friends with John Edwards or Whoopi Goldberg, you can't talk to people when you're dead.

Yet for some reason many don't take this into consideration when they answer a call behind the wheel. Or send a text. (And seriously, what's the rush? You don't get a prize for fastest response.)

If you want to be an idiot, that's your right. But if you choose to go down that path can you do everyone a favour and not take an innocent person or animal with you?