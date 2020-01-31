‘If you were an adult you would be going to jail’, Judge warns

A Gympie man was caught with knuckle dusters in one of many offences he answered to in court this week.

A YOUNG Gympie man has been spared jail time because he was still a child when he committed his crimes, a court has heard.

The 18-year-old appeared in the Gympie District Court again this week relating to five summary offences in relation to other charges he pleaded guilty to last year.

The man cannot be named because he was aged between 16 and 17 during his offending.

In summarising the man’s history of offending before the court, Judge Glen Cash recounted a robbery he had committed in June 2018 – when he approached a victim known to him, punched him, stomped on him and stole his backpack.

Judge Cash said the man was stopped by police on an unrelated matter “a few weeks later” and found in possession of glass pipes, clipseal bags, cannabis residue, knuckle dusters and machete.

Police took the man’s phone and found messages indicating he’d been trafficking cannabis “for about nine months” as well as small amounts of methylamphetamine on two occasions and MDMA on one.

Judge Cash called the cannabis trafficking “pretty substantial business” in warning the man of what his fate would have been had he been an adult at the time.

“If you were being sentenced as an adult … it’s very hard (not) to imagine that you would be going to jail,” Judge Cash told him.

“That’s the future you’ve got ahead of you if you engage in this kind of thing again.”

The man pleaded guilty to five summary offences entailing possessing a pipe or utensil, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a knife in a public place, driving without due care and attention and unlicensed driving due to being on a learner’s licence.

Last year he pleaded guilty on indictment to robbery with personal violence, trafficking dangerous drugs, and three counts of supplying dangerous drug.

Judge Cash noted the man still had a suspended sentence “hanging over his head” after it was handed to him in the Gympie Magistrates Court last October.

He was given two years of probation and 50 hours’ community service on top of that, but no convictions were recorded against him due to his youth.