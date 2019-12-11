If you think no-one cares, try not turning up for court...

LONG MEMORY OF THE LAW: A Widgee fisherman has found the law has a long memory, after he skipped bail on a drink driving charge eight years ago.

A WIDGEE man who skipped bail on a drink driving charge eight years ago found he was far from forgotten, when he failed for a second time to keep his appointment with justice this week.

Fisherman Timothy Charles Burnett told Gympie Magistrates Court on Tuesday he had obtained a day’s work and had “no way to get in” to the Gympie Magistrates Court for his scheduled appearance on Monday.

“I work on fishing boats…,” he told the court when he finally turned up on Tuesday.

“No excuse,” Mr Callaghan said, telling Burnett he had to maintain “the sanctity of the courts.”

Prosecutor Lisa Manns said Burnett, 51, had indicated a guilty plea, but police were still in the process of locating the breath analysis certificate from 2011.

“I’ll have to make some inquiries to see if I can retrieve that,” she said.

Mr Callaghan told Burnett a warrant for his arrest had been issued on Monday.

“The reason was you didn’t turn up for court, and you didn’t turn up for court in 2011.

“And you weren’t found until this year.”

Mr Callaghan sought prosecution guidance on whether to give Burnett another chance at bail.

“Probably grant him bail to reappear on Thursday the 19th, “ Sgt Manns said.

“Hopefully, prosecutions will have a certificate,” she said.

“What if you’re out on a boat fishing?” Mr Callaghan asked Burnett.

Bennett replied that he wasnot returning to work until after Christmas.

Mr Callaghan remanded him to December 19, cancelled the arrest warrant and allowed the Widgee resident bail.

“Do turn up on that date,” Mr Callaghan said. “Because if you don’t I’ll issue a warrant and you won’t get bail again.”