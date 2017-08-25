If you see someone being cruel, don't just stand there

The ibis with an arrow still stuck in its back. This photo was taken yesterday at Hilton Lane in Gympie.

EDITORIAL

DUMP ducks (ibises) are not pretty birds.

Their omnipresence at rubbish bins, dumps and near picnic tables makes them annoying at the least, creepy and gross at the worst.

But no creature great or small, deserves what some idiot has done to the bird photographed near Hilton Lane this morning. Shot in the back with an arrow, and dragging it around for weeks, one can only image the pain it is in.

Efforts to capture it have been in vain, but the RSPCA urges that if anyone sees it, throw a box or blanket over it to capture it, and then contact them.

Shooting with a bow and arrow is not uncommon, but shooting random wildlife is cruel. The arrows usually wound but don't kill, then you have a situation like this where it is still stuck in a live but suffering creature three weeks later.

The RSPCA responds to about 50,000 reports of animal mistreatment each year nationally.

The Gympie region is responsible for more than its share.

For a population that makes up 1.03 % of Queensland, animal cruelty complaints here make up 1.7% of the state's complaints.

So if you see somebody being cruel to anyone or anything, don't stand by a let it happen.

Report it to the correct authorities.