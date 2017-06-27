If you see smoke on the Cooloola Coast, don't panic

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn within the Cooloola Recreation Area, near Carland Creek tomorrow, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Persons with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors accessing Rainbow Beach Road may experience minor traffic delays, please follow all directions from Traffic Control and Rangers.

For more information, please call the Rainbow Beach Information Centre of QPWS on (07) 5486 9900