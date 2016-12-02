If you see a sick bat this weekend, don't pick it up

CAUTION: Gympie health spokesman Dr Andrew Langley said the expected extreme temperatures this weekend could result in bats suffering heat stress, falling from trees and dying, but it was not safe for residents to pick them up.

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie Hospital and Health Service's public health unit yesterday warned residents not to handle sick or injured bats.

Public health physician Dr Andrew Langley said the expected extreme temperatures this weekend could result in bats suffering heat stress, falling from trees and dying.

"Some bats may appear to be dead but they're not, and when people attempt to remove them they can be bitten or scratched,” Dr Langley said.

Australian bat lyssavirus (ABLV) is a virus that can be transmitted from bats to humans.

Dr Langley said ABLV infection in humans caused serious illness but could be prevented with appropriate treatment.

"The majority of exposures occur when people attempt to handle injured, sick or trapped bats,” he said.

"During the upcoming extreme heat conditions, if you find a bat it is very important not to touch the bat because of the risk of infection with ABLV.

"If anyone has handled a sick or dying bat and been bitten, scratched or had their eyes, nose or mouth exposed to bat saliva please contact the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit on 5409 6600 during normal working hours; or 13 Health (13 43 25 84) after hours immediately for advice on treatment.

"If you have found a sick or injured bat, contact a local bat care organisation (search 'bat care Sunshine Coast'),” Dr Langley said.

RABIES AND AUSTRALIAN BAT- LYSSAVIRUS (ABLV) INFECTION

What is Rabies and Australian Bat Lyssavirus?

Rabies and Australian Bat Lyssavirus (ABLV) are part of the same virus family and are closely related. Both can cause fatal disease in humans.

Rabies is primarily found in animals that bite and scratch and occurs in much of Asia, the Americas, Europe and Africa. Australia is currently rabies free.

ABLV is found in bats and was first identified in Australia in 1996. Only three cases of human ABLV infection have ever been reported in Australia, all of which resulted in death.

What are the symptoms?

Rabies and ABLV cause very similar symptoms. These include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, cough, sore throat, headache, fever, tiredness, tingling at the site of the bite or scratch, agitation, a dislike of fresh air and water, weakness, delirium, convulsions and coma. Death follows, almost invariably, within several days following the onset of symptoms.

Symptoms usually develop between three and eight weeks following exposure but can range from as short as one week to, on rare occasions, several years.

How do people become infected?

Human exposure to rabies or ABLV occurs when a person is exposed to saliva or nerve tissue of an infected animal. This usually occurs via a scratch or bite that has broken the skin, or less commonly via direct contact with a person's mucosal surface such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

Outside of Australia, animals that may carry rabies include: dogs, foxes, jackals, cats, bats, raccoons, skunks, monkeys and other animals that can bite and scratch. Infected dogs remain the highest risk for human transmission.

In Australia, the larger fruit bats (flying foxes) and the smaller insectivorous (micro) bats have been found to carry ABLV.

While many infected animals will look sick, or behave abnormally, some may appear well.

How is it prevented?

It is recommended that people avoid all contact with animals overseas and all bats in Australia.

Vaccination

Rabies vaccine helps prevent both rabies and ABLV infection. Vaccination is recommended for anyone who handles bats in Australia (e.g. wildlife officers, vets, and laboratory personnel) or people who will be travelling in areas where rabies is found.

Rabies vaccination consists of three doses; given over one month and does not offer protection until after the third dose is given. It is available for purchase on private prescription from your doctor.

What if I have been exposed?

If you have had a potential exposure to rabies or ABLV, it is important to administer first aid and seek medical advice immediately, even if you have been vaccinated in the past.

If you are bitten or scratched by a bat in Australia, or by an animal overseas:

. Thoroughly wash the wound immediately with soap and water for at least five minutes. Proper cleansing of the wound is the single most effective way to reduce transmission of the virus.

. Apply an antiseptic solution (e.g. povidone-iodine) after washing if possible.

. Exposed mucous membranes such as eyes, nose or mouth should be flushed well with water.

. Seek medical attention as soon as possible to care for the wound, and to assess whether you might be at risk of infection.

Post exposure treatment will depend on the extent of the exposure, the animal source, the person's immune system and their vaccination history. A post-exposure course of rabies vaccine and a one off dose of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) may be prescribed to prevent infection.

Medical advice and/or treatment is not always easily accessible in some remote areas overseas (particularly RIG). It is important that post-exposure treatment commence as soon as possible after exposure.

How is it treated?

There is no treatment for rabies or ABLV once the symptoms have developed.

Need more information?

For more information about rabies and ABL, contact your doctor or call the Health Protection Service, Immunisation Information Line during business hours on (02) 6205 2300.