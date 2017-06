GYMPIE region book lovers will be in seventh heaven this weekend if they head down to the Senior Citizens Centre.

The annual Little Haven Monster Book Sale will be held over three days starting Saturday at 8am.

Hundreds of books at bargain prices will up for grabs and there will be a sausage sizzle, a cafe operating, plants and craft for sale.

Open hours for the book sale at Saturday 8am-3.30pm and Sunday 9am-2pm.

Inquiries phone 5482 9091. Proceeds to Supporting Little Haven Palliative Care.