If you live near the biggest dump in our region, good news

GYMPIE Regional Council has appointed Landfill Gas Industries Pty Ltd to install and operate a landfill gas extraction and flaring system at the Bonnick Road dump.

The environmentally friendly system will significantly reduce methane emissions to the atmosphere, reduce the migration of gas to surrounding land and reduce odours from the site.

Gympie Regional Councillor Environment Sustainability, Tourism and Special Projects portfolio, Daryl Dodt, said today methane contributes almost 30 per cent of harmful gases which contribute to global warming. The take home message to our ratepayers is that we have negotiated a deal with LGI to deliver this service with no cost to ratepayers.”

"The landfill extractor is part of Council's commitment to ensuring waste processes are environmentally friendly,” he said.

"Managing landfill waste emissions and odours is something all councils are required to do to the best of their ability, and our waste management team has found a way to do this without cost to the ratepayer” he said.

"We'll be working closely with LGI to ensure there is minimal noise disturbance and odour emissions during the installation process.

"Once the device is installed, we'll be minimising the pollution that is being release into the air as a result of processed waste.”

"The flaring process will convert methane to carbon dioxide, which is a much less harmful greenhouse gas and should reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the landfill by up to 80 per cent.”

"I'm really proud to see our Council working toward a greener future. As a father of two children under the age of 9, I truly hope that we all can take waste management seriously and not leave a legacy of pollution and clean-up to be passed on to our future generations”.

For more information about waste in the Gympie region, visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/waste-wise and https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/waste-disposal.