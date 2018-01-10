If you holiday like that, holiday at home': court

SNAPPED ON GROG: A court has heard a drunken vandal tried to escape consequences by jumping into Snapper Creek.

A YOUNG Melbourne man has been told to behave himself on his next holidays or holiday at home.

Jordan Peter Dimario, 19, of Mill Park, pleaded guilty to a drunken episode of vandalism that caused $2229.21 worth of damage.

A defence representative told the court Dimario was "sorry for doing it, but could not say why other than that he was intoxicated.”

Dimario admitted breaking into the Lee Fisheries premises on Snapper Creek at Tin Can Bay on December 28.

The court was told he gained access to a staff meal room.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and wilful damage of a fridge and other kitchen items.

Dimario was apprehended by neighbours, who told police he had "trashed” the company meal room.

They had been alerted by the sound of smashing crockery.

When stopped, he said he was "fishing” and ran away, jumping into Snapper Creek.

The witnesses dragged him from the creek and called police.

The court was told Dimario had emptied the staff room fridge, strewing food around the room, smashing items, knocking the fridge over and spilling chemicals on the floor.

Police tests showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.178%, police told the court.

The damage was estimated at $2229.21, the prosecutor said.

"It's hard to understand your behaviour in that situation, other than intoxication,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan observed in sentencing Dimario.

"You virtually destroyed a staff room for people who are hard working and you've made their lives harder,” Mr Callaghan said.

"They need that staff room,” he said, adding it was important to give them a break from their labours.

"If you're going to holiday like that, you shouldn't be here.

"Holiday at your place,” he said.

He told Dimario that intoxication was no excuse and it was people's responsibility what they chose to put in their mouths.

"You're still young and that's the reason you're not going to jail today,” Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Dimario $1000 and ordered restitution of $2229.21, giving Dimario eight months to pay.

"That's about $400 a month,” he said.

"If you don't send the money up you will need to approach the court by September 24 to show cause why you should not be sentenced to two months jail.

"At this stage no conviction is recorded,” he said.