If you ever worked at Gympie Hospital you need to read this
THE Gympie Hospital is celebrating its 150th birthday all year this year, and as part of that celebration it will host a morning tea for all staff who have ever worked there next Friday, March 23.
All past and present staff are "cordially invited” to the event which will take place in the Peaceful Garden at the hospital at 12 Henry from 10am-12noon.
People are asked to register their attendance at www.giving.wishlist.org.au /g150morningtea or by emailing SC-DONFM-GY@health.qld.gov.au by the end of this week, Friday, March 16.