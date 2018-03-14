Menu
The Gympie Hospital Building shortly after it's completion.
News

If you ever worked at Gympie Hospital you need to read this

by Shelley Strachan
14th Mar 2018 9:51 AM

THE Gympie Hospital is celebrating its 150th birthday all year this year, and as part of that celebration it will host a morning tea for all staff who have ever worked there next Friday, March 23.

Nurses and staff pose outside of Gympie Hospital. Date unknown.
All past and present staff are "cordially invited” to the event which will take place in the Peaceful Garden at the hospital at 12 Henry from 10am-12noon.

Nurses and staff in a ward at the Gympie Hospital Ward. Date unknown.
People are asked to register their attendance at www.giving.wishlist.org.au /g150morningtea or by emailing SC-DONFM-GY@health.qld.gov.au by the end of this week, Friday, March 16.

Committee of the Gympie Hospital when the building was initially erected in 1885.
