Angus Boyd Bennett
Angus Boyd Bennett
'If you don't get (him) out of here I'll burn you alive in it'

Maddie Manwaring
31st Aug 2020 4:00 PM
A GYMPIE businessman accused of terrorising a man and threatening to burn down a house with his victim inside appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court again this week.

Wings ‘N Things owner Angus Boyd Bennett, 44, is charged with threatening violence, serious assault, attempting to enter a dwelling by break-in and property damage.

On May 13, this year, Mr Bennett allegedly threatened and “caused fear” to a man he believed was sleeping with his wife.

Mr Bennett’s wife and the man were said to have denied an affair but the defendant still “wouldn’t let up”.

At the end of May, Mr Bennett is alleged to have turned up at a property, where the man was, and “terrorised” two men, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard earlier this year.

Police alleged Mr Bennett threatened to set the property on fire with them in it, and said “this will burn easy”.

“If you don’t get (him) out of here I’ll burn you alive in it,” he allegedly threatened.

“I’ve done it before. I don’t care if there’s any kids in here, I’ll burn them all alive.”

Mr Bennett left the property but returned on June 4 with two other people and allegedly terrorised the man again.

In July, Mr Bennett was granted bail in Brisbane Supreme Court on the condition that he wear a GPS tracker, be subject to a curfew and not contact or go near any of the alleged victims.

Mr Bennett will appear again on September 14 for a registry committal.

